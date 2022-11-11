QUASA Trading Down 6.1% This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $104.47 million and $141,091.78 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,876.99 or 1.00003079 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009045 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00048020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040735 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005866 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022291 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00248193 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00136888 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $139,236.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

