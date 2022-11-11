Quantfury Token Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for $9.65 or 0.00055737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $96.48 million and $283,532.85 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.80 or 0.00574977 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,198.21 or 0.29949642 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

