Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Reaches $236.13 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00013138 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $236.13 million and approximately $49.33 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,249.22 or 0.07256553 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00086858 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00032748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00069362 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001785 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,406,871 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

