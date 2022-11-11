Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 1,481 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $135,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $53,136,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,943 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 30,601 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.91. 391,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,085,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.91 and its 200 day moving average is $131.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.21.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

