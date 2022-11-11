Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.77. 482,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,442,746. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.14. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Argus reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,266,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,386,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,266,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,961,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,645,500. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.