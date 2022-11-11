Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,204 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.7% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.21. 297,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,123,227. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

