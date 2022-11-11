Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Accenture Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.25. The stock had a trading volume of 113,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,584. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.53.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

