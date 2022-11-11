Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Raised by Analyst

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Keyence in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Keyence’s current full-year earnings is $11.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keyence’s FY2023 earnings at $11.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.92 EPS.

Keyence Stock Up 7.4 %

KYCCF opened at $414.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.03 and a 200 day moving average of $374.91. Keyence has a fifty-two week low of $307.70 and a fifty-two week high of $670.88.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

