PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $236.53

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 236.53 ($2.72) and traded as low as GBX 232.50 ($2.68). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 238.50 ($2.75), with a volume of 113,831 shares.

PureTech Health Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 236.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 206.62. The company has a market capitalization of £662.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

