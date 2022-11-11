Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys 81,600 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.0% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,491,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,813,000 after acquiring an additional 190,983 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 107,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 40,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Stock Performance
NYSE:BAC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 776,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,439,060. The firm has a market cap of $307.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
