ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.47

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSCF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and traded as low as $5.47. ProMetic Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
ProMetic Life Sciences Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47.
About ProMetic Life Sciences
Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.
