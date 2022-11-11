Polygon (MATIC) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.92 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 11th. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $8.92 billion and approximately $1.52 billion worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00006086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002785 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.30 or 0.00593010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.37 or 0.30888918 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000363 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.