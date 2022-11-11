Polaris (NYSE:PII) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.44.
NYSE PII opened at $111.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Polaris has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $127.37. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day moving average is $106.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 15.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.4% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
