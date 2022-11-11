Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) PT Raised to $23.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s previous close.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PLYM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,092. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $866.41 million, a P/E ratio of -25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

