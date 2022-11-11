Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.04-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.00 million-$18.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.83 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PXLW. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Pixelworks to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Pixelworks Trading Up 3.9 %

PXLW stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.61. 354,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,988. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Transactions at Pixelworks

Pixelworks ( NASDAQ:PXLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $26,123.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,388,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 14.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 106,152 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 63.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 183,885 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the first quarter valued at $839,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 41.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 221,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 65,086 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.