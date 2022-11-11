PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Trading Up 2.3%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Rating) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.50 and last traded at $90.19. Approximately 543,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 470,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.14.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.52.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3,472.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,724,000 after acquiring an additional 721,608 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 121.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 42,065 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at about $2,613,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at about $655,000.

