Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 971 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,795,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.41% of Crown Castle worth $302,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $139.77. 68,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,098. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.58.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

