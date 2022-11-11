Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 141,960 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141,960 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.89% of Sempra worth $420,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sempra by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
