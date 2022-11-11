Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 119.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,486 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.58. 928,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,926,704. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.55. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $267.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

