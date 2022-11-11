Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,312,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,843,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,285,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,009,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

