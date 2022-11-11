Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Trading 9% Higher

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.42. 37,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 23,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Perseus Mining Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

