Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) vs. ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) Head-To-Head Review

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) and ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ozon and ECMOHO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon -26.04% -231.87% -27.54% ECMOHO -42.57% -76.43% -40.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of ECMOHO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $2.42 billion 1.04 -$772.19 million ($3.73) -3.11 ECMOHO $130.75 million 0.01 -$55.65 million ($1.40) -0.02

This table compares Ozon and ECMOHO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ECMOHO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ozon. Ozon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ECMOHO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ozon and ECMOHO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 1 1 0 2.50 ECMOHO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ozon presently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 257.76%. Given Ozon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ozon is more favorable than ECMOHO.

Risk & Volatility

Ozon has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECMOHO has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ozon beats ECMOHO on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising and financial services, as well as airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About ECMOHO

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It sells its products through flagship stores of its brand partners, self-operated branded stores on third-party e-commerce platforms; and other small and medium-sized online and offline retailers. The company is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

