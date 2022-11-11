Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.13.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

About Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.