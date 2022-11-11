Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.13.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxbridge Re (OXBR)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.