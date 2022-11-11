Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Short Interest Update

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the October 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Orosur Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROXF remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013. Orosur Mining has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

Get Orosur Mining alerts:

About Orosur Mining

(Get Rating)

See Also

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its principal project is the Anzá exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.