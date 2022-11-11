Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Short Interest Update

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the October 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Orosur Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OROXF remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013. Orosur Mining has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.
About Orosur Mining
