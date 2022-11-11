Orchid Price Down 20.2% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $58.50 million and $3.66 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,788.79 or 1.00000605 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008973 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00048172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005876 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022357 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00248352 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0842914 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $4,024,521.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.