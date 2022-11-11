Oppenheimer Comments on Nyxoah S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nyxoah in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.14). The consensus estimate for Nyxoah’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nyxoah from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Nyxoah Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $5.99 on Friday. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million.

Institutional Trading of Nyxoah

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYXH. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,177,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Nyxoah by 150.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

