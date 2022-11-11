On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $113.08

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.08 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 103.40 ($1.19). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 105.20 ($1.21), with a volume of 330,201 shares changing hands.
On the Beach Group Stock Up 9.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of £195.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 144.80.
Insider Transactions at On the Beach Group
In other On the Beach Group news, insider Simon Cooper acquired 1,530,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £1,989,183.30 ($2,290,366.49).
About On the Beach Group
On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.
