On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $113.08

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.08 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 103.40 ($1.19). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 105.20 ($1.21), with a volume of 330,201 shares changing hands.

On the Beach Group Stock Up 9.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of £195.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 144.80.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at On the Beach Group

In other On the Beach Group news, insider Simon Cooper acquired 1,530,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £1,989,183.30 ($2,290,366.49).

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.