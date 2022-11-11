Ocean Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $84.76 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 42.9% lower against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $84.76 million and $20.00 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000820 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00593615 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,191.13 or 0.30920437 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

