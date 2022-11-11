NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.43-$5.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $795.00 million-$815.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $802.83 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NV5 Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.58. The company had a trading volume of 58,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,684. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. NV5 Global has a one year low of $97.58 and a one year high of $152.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $1,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,720.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

