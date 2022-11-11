NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on NOW to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
NOW Price Performance
NYSE DNOW opened at $12.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.68. NOW has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $13.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOW
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of NOW by 1,333.9% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,557 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of NOW by 797.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,028,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 913,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW by 828.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 776,771 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at $8,224,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at $5,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.
NOW Company Profile
NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NOW (DNOW)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.