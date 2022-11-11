NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

NYSE DNOW opened at $12.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.68. NOW has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $13.51.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.60 million. NOW had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.34%. On average, research analysts expect that NOW will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of NOW by 1,333.9% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,557 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of NOW by 797.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,028,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 913,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW by 828.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 776,771 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at $8,224,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at $5,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

