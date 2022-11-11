NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NWE opened at $53.93 on Friday. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.62%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,502 shares of company stock worth $663,637. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 0.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

