nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Position Raised by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP boosted its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 141.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 303,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,678 shares during the period. First Washington CORP’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in nLIGHT by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in nLIGHT by 4.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 12.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.58. 11,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,815. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $524.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LASR. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on nLIGHT from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

