Newport Trust Co Has $656.19 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Newport Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,352,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,735 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for 2.2% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $656,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Humana by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,565 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after purchasing an additional 919,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Humana by 139.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 975,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $424,486,000 after purchasing an additional 568,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 497,536 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock traded down $29.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $528.56. 122,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,835. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.20. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

