Neutrino USD Price Tops $0.92 on Top Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 10th. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00005350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $626.50 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002794 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00578720 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,304.17 or 0.30144574 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000369 BTC.
Neutrino USD Token Profile
Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars.
