Needham & Company LLC Increases Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Price Target to $35.00

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s current price.

BHE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $771.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $866,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,442.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 111.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 31.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 293.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12,326.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

