National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NHC opened at $60.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $932.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.29. National HealthCare has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $75.35.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

