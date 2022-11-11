National Bankshares Trims Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Target Price to C$11.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.58.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CVO stock opened at C$5.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.60. The company has a market cap of C$618.59 million and a PE ratio of -7.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. Coveo Solutions has a 12-month low of C$4.81 and a 12-month high of C$18.00.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions ( TSE:CVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$33.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.64 million. Analysts expect that Coveo Solutions will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.