Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $48.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,540 shares of company stock worth $3,702,702. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,333,000 after buying an additional 35,872 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $640,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 144.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

