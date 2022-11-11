Mount Lucas Management LP Buys Shares of 39,749 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000. General Mills accounts for about 1.0% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 686.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 773,301 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills Price Performance

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,575 shares of company stock worth $7,701,172 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GIS traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.37. The company had a trading volume of 242,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,717. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.41 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

