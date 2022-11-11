Mount Lucas Management LP Buys 744 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Prologis by 43.3% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 22.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,373,000 after buying an additional 1,022,909 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 300,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,378,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 5.0% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.68. 86,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,300. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.90. The company has a market cap of $108.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.