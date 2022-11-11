Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires 9,707 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $45,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 368.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,218. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.02.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

