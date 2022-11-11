Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $427,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,337 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 40,466.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,856,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,730 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FE. Guggenheim dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.64. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

