Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 6,610 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 118.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bunge by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Bunge by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 107.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 366.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BG. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

NYSE:BG opened at $102.19 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.32.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

