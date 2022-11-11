Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $215,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

