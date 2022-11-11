Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,929 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.93. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.18 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.23%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

