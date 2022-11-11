Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 9,175 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.13% of Global Ship Lease worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a market cap of $683.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.70. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

