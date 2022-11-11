Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 2,384 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.21% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 884,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 545,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 45,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 28,566 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 352,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 54,659 shares in the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMT opened at $9.30 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $12.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

