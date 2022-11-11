Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.11. 219,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,051,891. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

