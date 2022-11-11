Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SPGI traded up $8.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.13. 80,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,226. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.19.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

