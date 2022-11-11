Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 73,155 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,155 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Eli Lilly and worth $188,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.82.

Shares of LLY traded down $20.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $347.90. 176,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,601. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $369.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

